Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Airbus expects to deliver 566 commercial aircraft in 2021
Most Indian commercial scheduled airlines are customers of Airbus popular aircraft like A320, A321, among others. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Airbus expects to deliver 566 commercial aircraft in 2021

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Airbus had delivered 566 commercial aircraft during 2020, a year that was marred by adverse market environment due to the outspread of covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi: Aerospace major Airbus SE will deliver 566 aircraft to its customers in 2021, the same number it had supplied in 2020, as the company doesn't expect any further disruption to the world economy, air traffic or internal operations, the French plane-maker said on Thursday.

Airbus had delivered 566 commercial aircraft during 2020, a year that was marred by adverse market environment due to the outspread of covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

The company predicted an adjusted EBIT (operating profit) of 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) during calendar year 2021, on the back of breakeven free cash flow before M&A (mergers and acquisitions) and customer financing.

“Many uncertainties remain for our industry in 2021 as the pandemic continues to impact lives, economies and societies," Airbus' Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

"We have issued guidance to provide some visibility in a volatile environment," he added.

Airbus reported a full year operating loss of 0.5 billion euros, on a revenue of 49.9 billion euros, due to the covid-19 pandemic and closure of the A380 program.

Most Indian commercial scheduled airlines are customers of Airbus popular aircraft like A320, A321, among others. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-operated IndiGo is one of the largest customers of the company worldwide. The Gurgaon-based airline has ordered as many as 730 Airbus aircraft.

