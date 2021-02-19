Airbus, FlyBlade India tie up for on-demand helicopter services in South Asia

MUMBAI : European aviation major Airbus has signed an initial pact with the US-based helicopter transport services provider BLADE's Indian subsidiary, FlyBlade India, to help develop the on-demand helicopter services market in South Asia.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Airbus and BLADE will collaborate to create awareness about on-demand helicopter services, among helicopter operators, customers and other stakeholders in the region, a statement said on Friday.

BLADE had in December 2018 formed a joint venture with equity investment firm Hunch Ventures to launch its services in the country.

"BLADE recognises Airbus as an industry leader in aviation and is looking to leverage its global knowledge and networks in creating a sustainable urban air mobility ecosystem," said Karanpal Singh, founder of Hunch Ventures.

This, coupled with the company's on-ground consumer knowledge, will help find mobility solutions for various on-demand and mission critical applications such as healthcare, he added.

Besides, the two partners will also work together to identify ways to increase BLADE's fleet size in South Asia. One of the ways to do so will be by supporting BLADE to gain access to the Airbus fleet of helicopters available with its operators in the region, it said.

"Airbus believes in the region's potential as a top helicopter market in the world.

"To this end, we are pleased to support BLADE India's aim of expanding their on-demand helicopter mobility services to more people at more places in South Asia and pave the way for the introduction of new technologies and services," Airbus India & South Asia President and Managing Director Rémi Maillard said.

Currently, the Gurugram-based company offers regular helicopter services on Mumbai, Pune and Shiridi routes in Maharashtra, besides offering special shuttle services in this region. It is also planning to start new routes.

