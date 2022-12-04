Airbus looking to procure green hydrogen from India1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 01:47 PM IST
- ‘India is an amazing location with huge potential for the production of (green) hydrogen at a very exciting cost,’ Airbus official said
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is looking to source green hydrogen from India as well as Australia and Latin America. The company official told PTI news agency that Airbus is working on developing a hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for its ambitious zero-emission aircraft that will enter service by 2035.