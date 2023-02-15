Airbus says Air India to lease 25 jets on top of record order for 250 jets
- The Tata Group-owned Air India has announced its commitment to order 250 Airbus aircraft to boost its domestic and international operations
Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer said that Airbus will start delivering narrow-body A320neo-family jets to Air India at the end of this year as part of a 250-plane order. The carrier's huge aircraft acquisition will further expand as Air India additionally leases around 25 A320neo-family jets on the open market, he said in an interview.
