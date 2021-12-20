Aircel Maxis deal: A Delhi Court on Monday granted exemption from personal appearance for the day to former Union minister P Chidambaram in connection with cases related to the Aircel Maxis deal.

Chidambaram and his son Karti have been facing probe — for corruption and money laundering — by the CBI and ED.

Today, Chidambaram's lawyer Arshdeep Singh informed the court that he was not able to appear before it since he had a pre-planned travelling schedule.

After his submission, Special Judge M K Nagpal granted the relief for the day, noting that the former minister was granted anticipatory bail in the matter earlier.

Also, the court directed Karti, who is out on anticipatory bail in the matter, to file an application seeking regular bail after he appeared before it.

The court also directed the probe agencies to supply copies of the charge sheet and documents to the accused and their lawyers.

Earlier, the court had directed the CBI and the ED to file a status report in the Aircel Maxis case.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The approval was granted in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that Chidambaram, as finance minister, had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons and received kickbacks.

With inputs from PTI

