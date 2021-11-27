A Delhi court has issued summons to former union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others on Saturday in relation to the corruption and money laundering charges in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The summons were issued in cognizance of the charge sheets filed by probe agencies Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

At the beginning of this week, a special Delhi court had said that it will pass order on whether to take cognizance of the charge sheets filed by the CBI and ED in the Aircel Maxis case against former Union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti and others on November 27, Saturday. This order came after the court received the clarifications it had directed the probe agencies to furnish in the case.

The probe agencies had earlier informed the court that agencies had sent Letters Rogatory (LRs) to United Kingdom and Singapore seeking certain information regarding the probe and there were some developments in that regard.

An LR is a formal request from one court to a foreign court requesting judicial assistance.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The approval was granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. The CBI and the ED have alleged that Chidambaram had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons and received kickbacks.

