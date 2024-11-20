Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi High Court stays trial court proceedings against P Chidambaram over alleged money laundering

The Delhi high court stayed the court proceedings against P Chidambaram, and listed that the matter will be taken up for a detailed hearing in January 2025, reported the news agency PTI on Wednesday. 

Livemint
Published20 Nov 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Delhi High Court issued the stay order on the trial court proceedings on Wednesday, November 20.
Delhi High Court issued the stay order on the trial court proceedings on Wednesday, November 20. (PTI)

Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 20, put a stay order on the proceedings against Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram's alleged involvement in the Aircel Maxis money laundering case, reported the news agency PTI.

The high court has also asked for a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a plea filed by Chidambaram challenging the trial court's decision to take cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the ED against him in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, as per the report. 

Also Read | Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram, son get regular bail in corruption charges

The Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri bench issued the stay order to the trial court proceedings and listed the matter to be taken up in January 2025 for a detailed hearing. The court also issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate.

Chidambaram, through his advocates, stated that the trial court judge erred in taking cognizance of the of the offence (under Section 3 of the PMLA), punishable (under Section 4 of the PMLA), without any prior Sanction (under Section 197(1), CrPC) having been obtained by the Respondent/ED for prosecution of the Petitioner herein, despite the fact that the Petitioner was a public servant (being the Finance Minister) at the time the alleged commission of the alleged offence, reported the agency. 

Also Read | ‘First task of…’: P Chidambaram has this suggestion for new J&K govt

As per the ED's plea, P Chidambaram, the Minister of Finance at that time, allegedly illegally granted FIPB approval for $800 million (nearly 3,565.91 crores) but was only competent to approve up to 600 crore foreign direct investment (FDI), according to the agency report.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was the competent authority to grant approvals for FDI exceeding 600 crore, according to the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, reported the agency. 

Also Read | CBI chargesheets Karti Chidambaram, others in Chinese visa ‘scam’ case

The ED also alleged that the prosecution complaints dated June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2024 against Chidambaram that he was a public servant, and the alleged offence is claimed to have been committed while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his duties as the then Finance Minister

Section 65 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) makes all provisions of the CrPC applicable to proceedings under the PMLA, including Section 197 CrPC, as per the agency report citing the plea.

The plea highlighted that under Section 197(1), CrPC extends to Petitioner and the Ld. Special Judge erred in taking cognizance of the offence u/s 3 r/w Section 4 of the PMLA as against the Petitioner without the Respondent/ED having obtained previous sanction u/s 197(1), reported the agency.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAircel-Maxis case: Delhi High Court stays trial court proceedings against P Chidambaram over alleged money laundering

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.