Aircraft inspection underway after bomb threat diverts Moscow-Goa flight, Russian embassy ‘closely following’ situation1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:49 PM IST
A Goa-bound chartered flight from Moscow with 23 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday after authorities received an email claiming there was a bomb on the plane.
For the second time in less than a fortnight, an Azur Air flight has been affected by bomb threats. A Goa-bound chartered flight from Moscow with 23 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday after authorities received an email claiming there was a bomb on the plane. Inspections are currently underway, with the airline preparing for accommodation of passengers in hotels.
