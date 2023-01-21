For the second time in less than a fortnight, an Azur Air flight has been affected by bomb threats. A Goa-bound chartered flight from Moscow with 23 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday after authorities received an email claiming there was a bomb on the plane. Inspections are currently underway, with the airline preparing for accommodation of passengers in hotels.

“The Embassy is closely following the situation around the Azur Air flight AZV2463 en route from Perm to Goa. According to available information, the plane made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan after a report of alleged bomb scare. The aircraft is being inspected, the airline is preparing accommodation of the passengers in hotels," the Russian Embassy in India tweeted.

The warning email was sent to officials at the Dabolim airport in Goa mere hours before the flight was scheduled to land at 4:15 am. According to officials, AZV2463 was diverted before it entered the Indian air space.

“It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane…It landed at an airport in Uzbekistan around 4.30 am," a senior police official said.

The incident comes less than two weeks after another Azur Air Moscow-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat. The January 9 incident had seen the Azur Air office in Russia received the threat mail.

(With inputs from agencies)