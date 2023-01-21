For the second time in less than a fortnight, an Azur Air flight has been affected by bomb threats. A Goa-bound chartered flight from Moscow with 23 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday after authorities received an email claiming there was a bomb on the plane. Inspections are currently underway, with the airline preparing for accommodation of passengers in hotels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}