Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, today said he was shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda, Telangana. “An investigation team has been rushed to the site," he added.

“Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones," he added.

Notably, a woman trainee pilot died today when an aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in the Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

Citing preliminary information, a police official said the ill-fated aircraft, which came from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh side, crashed at a village in the district before noon. The woman trainee pilot died on the spot and further details were being ascertained, the official said.

With PTI inputs

