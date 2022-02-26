Aircraft crash in Telangana: Pilot dead; govt orders probe. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The aircraft, which came from the Andhra Pradesh side, crashed at a village in the Nalgonda district of Telangana. The woman trainee pilot died on the spot
Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, today said he was shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda, Telangana. “An investigation team has been rushed to the site," he added.
“Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones," he added.
Notably, a woman trainee pilot died today when an aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in the Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.
Citing preliminary information, a police official said the ill-fated aircraft, which came from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh side, crashed at a village in the district before noon. The woman trainee pilot died on the spot and further details were being ascertained, the official said.
