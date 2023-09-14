Aircraft skids off runway while landing at Mumbai airport with 8 people on board1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 05:43 PM IST
Aircraft crashes at Mumbai airport during landing, no casualties reported. Runway excursion in heavy rainfall. VSR Ventures Learjet 45 involved.
An aircraft carrying eight people veered off the runway and crashed at Mumbai airport on Thursday evening while attempting to land in heavy rain. The airport is currently shut for operations and remains under inspection.
