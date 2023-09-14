comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 14 2023 15:56:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 1.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,641.5 -0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 597.2 0.13%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,279.65 1.57%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 436.45 0.14%
Business News/ News / India/  Aircraft skids off runway while landing at Mumbai airport with 8 people on board
Back

An aircraft carrying eight people veered off the runway and crashed at Mumbai airport on Thursday evening while attempting to land in heavy rain. The airport is currently shut for operations and remains under inspection.

The VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL flight had been travelling from Vizag (Visakhapatnam) to Mumbai and veered off the runway while landing. 

The incident took place at around 5:02 pm on Thursday evening as the craft attempted to land on Runway 27 with visibility at 700 m amid heavy rainfall. No casualties have been reported at this time, but the extent of the damage to the aircraft and the runway is not yet known.

The plane was owned by Bhopal-based infrastructure development company Dilip Buildcon.

The crash has caused disruption to flights at Mumbai airport, which is one of the busiest airports in India.

 Further details awaited.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 05:43 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App