Business News/ News / India/  Aircraft skids off runway while landing at Mumbai airport with 8 people on board

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 05:43 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Aircraft crashes at Mumbai airport during landing, no casualties reported. Runway excursion in heavy rainfall. VSR Ventures Learjet 45 involved.

Aircraft crashes at Mumbai airport with eight passengers on board.

An aircraft carrying eight people veered off the runway and crashed at Mumbai airport on Thursday evening while attempting to land in heavy rain. The airport is currently shut for operations and remains under inspection.

The VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL flight had been travelling from Vizag (Visakhapatnam) to Mumbai and veered off the runway while landing.

The incident took place at around 5:02 pm on Thursday evening as the craft attempted to land on Runway 27 with visibility at 700 m amid heavy rainfall. No casualties have been reported at this time, but the extent of the damage to the aircraft and the runway is not yet known.

The plane was owned by Bhopal-based infrastructure development company Dilip Buildcon.

The crash has caused disruption to flights at Mumbai airport, which is one of the busiest airports in India.

Further details awaited.

Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 05:43 PM IST
