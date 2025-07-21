'Aircraft grounded for checks': Air India reacts as flight overshoots runway during touchdown in Mumbai

Air India flight (AI2744) which veered off the runway in Mumbai, on Monday, after touchdown, has now been grounded for safety checks, said a spokesperson of the airline.

The flight operating from Kochi to Mumbai on Monday, July 21, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown, said an Air India spokesperson.

Following the incident, the aircraft was “taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks." said the spokesperson, stating that the safety of the passengers and crew remains the airline's top priority.

What happened to the aircraft? Three tyres of the Air India aircraft burst upon landing, reported Hindustan Times.

According to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the airport's main runway also sustained minor damages after the aircraft skidded off the runway.

Meanwhile, a Firstpost report suggested “potential engine damage from the suction of debris.”

Air India aircraft sustains minor damages

Mumbai Airport's Secondary Runway opened Following minor damages to the Mumbai airport's primary runway, the Secondary Runway of the airport was opened.

“There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway - 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 - has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority," said an airport spokesperson.