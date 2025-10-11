‘Aircraft landed safely’: Windshield of IndiGo plane cracks ahead of its arrival in Chennai

A crack in the windscreen of an IndiGo aircraft carrying 76 passengers from Madurai was detected by the pilot before its landing at the airport on Saturday, PTI reported citing authorities.

The pilot observed a crack in the front windshield and notified the Air Traffic Controller at the airport.

Upon receiving the information, arrangements were made at the airport, and the plane successfully landed, the authorities noted.

The aircraft was moved to a different bay (Bay No 95) for parking, and passengers disembarked safely afterwards. Currently, arrangements are underway to replace the windshield, they added.

The cause of the incident is not known yet.

The flight's return to Madurai has been cancelled because of the incident, the authorities said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo told PTI that the aircraft had been grounded for "maintenance requirement" and did not mention the cracks in the windshield.

"A maintenance requirement was noticed on IndiGo flight 6E 7253, operating from Madurai to Chennai on October 10, 2025, before landing at its destination", an IndiGo spokesperson told the news agency.

"Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed safely in Chennai and will resume operations only after necessary checks and clearances," the spokesperson added.

DGCA imposes ₹ 20 lakh fine The latest incident comes days after the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined IndiGo ₹20 lakh for certain alleged lapses in pilot training.

IndiGo was informed by the DGCA about the penalty on September 26, as the airline informed in its regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The fine has been imposed for "alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C Aerodromes," the filing said.

The airline said that it is currently challenging this order with the relevant appellate authority.

