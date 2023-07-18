Aircraft with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul on board makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport

Aircraft with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul on board makes emergency landing at Bhopal airport1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:15 PM IST
- The reason behind the emergency landing of the aircraft and destination are not available
An aircraft which was carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening, a police officer said.
The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told PTI.
Mishra said the aircraft is likely to take off for onward journey at around 9.30 PM.
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back.
“We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing," senior Congress leader Shoba Oza said.
Leaders of 26 parties concluded their two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23 and chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
(With inputs from PTI)
