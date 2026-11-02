Airfare hike during festivals: Supreme Court tells petitioner 'Don't travel by air' as it refuses urgent hearing

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a plea raising concerns over exorbitant prices charged by airlines during festivals, saying, 'Don't travel by air.' The application mentioned before a bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Aparesh Singh stated that the petition was listed for hearing on November 16, by which major festivals, including Diwali and Chhath Puja, would be over. Hence, the applicant pressed the matter for urgent listing.

Advertisement

"The aviation fare has increased by 700 per cent," the advocate said.

Justice Nath told the advocate representing the applicant, "Don't travel by air", before moving on to the next case.

S Laxminarayanan, a social activist, had filed a petition in the top court last year, asserting that airlines charge high fares around festival seasons.

While hearing the matter in January this year, the top court termed the high fares charged by airlines "exploitation" and said: “We will definitely interfere. Just see the exploitation during Kumbh and other festivals. Just see fares from Delhi to Prayagraj and Jodhpur – three times the normal."

Also Read | Airfare hike fears: Govt acts to ease fuel price shock for domestic airlines

During the May 15 hearing, a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta told the government that airline ticket prices needed to be rationalised.

Advertisement

‘Try to give some relief to people’ Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), informed the court that the government was working on framing rules under the new Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024. However, the bench emphasised the need for immediate relief for passengers.

“Try to give some relief to people… on the same day, flights to the same sector… one airline charges ₹8,000, another airline charges ₹18,000 for the economy class,” the bench observed.

Also Read | SC asks Centre to place rules before it to regulate airfares in 2 weeks

In his latest application, Laxminarayanan also cited media reports highlighting how airfares on several major domestic routes had already surged to between two and seven times their usual levels.

Airlines attributed the rising fares to increasing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, which impacted their operational costs. The application argued that while such factors may warrant a slight increase in ticket prices, they cannot justify fares rising to seven times the normal rate.

Advertisement

‘Violation of Article 14’ The advocate said air transport is an essential service and called it a "violation of Article 14".

Article 14 of the Constitution deals with equality before the law.

“No other essential service is priced in this manner. The Railways’ flexi-fare is capped at one-and-a-half times the base fare, prices of essential medicines are capped under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, electricity tariffs are fixed by regulatory commissions.”

“Air travel cannot be the sole exception,” he added.

The applicant also pointed out that ‘air transport is an essential service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1981’, and said: “A service the State treats as essential for securing its continuity cannot be left wholly unregulated as to its price, to the prejudice of the very public it serves.”

Advertisement

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.