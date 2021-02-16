Airfare hike: Puri explains Centre's decision to raise domestic airfares

While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights in May last year, the Aviation ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration. The first band consists of flights that are less than 40 minutes in duration. On Thursday, for this band, the lower limit was increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,200 and the upper limit was increased from ₹6,000 and ₹7,800.

