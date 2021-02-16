Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Airfare hike: Puri explains Centre's decision to raise domestic airfares
As an example Delhi-Mumbai fare at lower band has gone up from 3,500 to 3,900, he said.

Airfare hike: Puri explains Centre's decision to raise domestic airfares

2 min read . 07:03 AM IST Staff Writer

While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights in May last year, the Aviation ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri explained the Centre's decision to raise lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10 to 30 per cent. He said aviation turbine fuel price has risen by three times since resumption of scheduled domestic flights on 25 May.

While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights in May last year, the Aviation ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration. The first band consists of flights that are less than 40 minutes in duration. On Thursday, for this band, the lower limit was increased from 2,000 to 2,200 and the upper limit was increased from 6,000 and 7,800.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

Puri said on Twitter on Monday, "When domestic flights resumed after lockdown price fare bands applicable only on economy fares were introduced to inspire public confidence and to ensure no inconvenience was caused to public."

"Since then, price of crude oil has risen from USD 30 to USD 60 per barrel. Prices of Aviation turbine fuel have gone up from 17,000 per kilolitre to 51,000 per kilolitre. However, fare levels have been raised by 10 per cent at lower band and 30 per cent at higher band. Due to higher supply, most travel takes place at lower band."

As an example Delhi-Mumbai fare at lower band has gone up from 3,500 to 3,900, he said.

"It is still comparable to 2nd class AC fares on Railways. In 2010, Delhi-Mumbai airfare was in the range of 4,000. So, fares have remained unchanged for more than a decade," the minister noted.

The other fare bands are for flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes.

The fresh lower and upper limits set by the ministry for these bands on Thursday were: 2,800 - 9,800; 3,300 – 11,700; 3,900 – 13,000; 5,000 – 16,900; 6,100 – 20,400; 7,200 – 24,200, respectively.

Before Thursday, the lower and upper limits for these bands were: 2,500 - 7,500; 3,000 - 9,000; 3,500 - 10,000; 4,500 - 13,000; 5,500 - 15,700 and 6,500 - 18,600, respectively.

