Airfare on metro routes down 28%, up on non-metro routes

Travel portal ixigo reported 3-18% increase in airfares between metro cities and leisure destinations or other smaller cities. For departures between 24 December and 1 January 2025, ticket prices between New Delhi and Srinagar are up 18%, Mumbai and Dehradun up 13%, and Bengaluru and Jaipur, up 11%. Airfares from New Delhi to Pune and Patna are up 9% and from Pune to New Delhi, up 3%. However, Delhi to Goa flights have seen a marginal 2% increase in airfare in this period.