Airfare rules to be published in two weeks, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre has told the Supreme Court on Friday that rules on airfare pricing have been finalised and administrative approval has been granted, adding that they will be published within two weeks.

The Supreme Court adjourned the matter to November 16. The plea seeks guidelines to curb unexpected fluctuations and sharp increases in airfares, as well as the establishment of an independent aviation regulator with powers to protect consumers.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court bench orally observed, “We're also victims of the surge in airfares.”

Centre had sought three weeks to finalise rules The development comes after the Supreme Court had given the Centre three weeks to finalise the draft rules on airfare pricing. The Centre's latest submission indicates that the rules have been finalised and are awaiting publication.

The plea seeks measures to address sharp and unpredictable increases in airfares and calls for a regulatory framework to protect air passengers from excessive pricing.

On August 17, the Centre had told the top court that it has fast-tracked the framing of rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which is aimed at modernising India's aviation sector, and the same would be finalised within three weeks.

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The government had placed the draft rules before the bench in a sealed cover and said some final discussions were going on.

The apex court had noted that Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, appearing for the Centre, sought three-week time to get the draft rules finalised and place it before the court.

Plea seeks independent aviation regulator The top court is hearing a plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who has sought a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector and regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India.

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Senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava, appearing for the petitioner, had argued before the bench that till the time the new rules come into force, the old rules are operating.