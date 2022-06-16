Airfares may climb as jet fuel prices rise to a record

Jet fuel prices, revised every fortnight by state-run fuel retailers, have now more than doubled in the past year to ₹1.41 lakh per kilolitre in New Delhi. Prices have increased 16% just this month. Interestingly, the rate is double the ₹71,028.26 per kl price recorded in August 2008, when crude oil prices reached a record $147 per barrel. In comparison, crude oil was trading at about $116-117 per barrel on Thursday.