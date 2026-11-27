A West Bengal Consumer Commission has directed an airline to pay ₹56,491.78, along with 9% annual interest, to a passenger after cancelling her Delhi-Bengaluru flight without providing an adequate explanation for the decision. The passenger had to arrange another flight at a higher cost and spend two days at a hotel in Gurugram. The commission also ordered the airline to pay ₹10,000 towards litigation expenses, according to a report by Indian Express.

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The bench, comprising President Shivarama K and members Suma Anil Kumar and Rekha Sayannavar, held that the airline could not avoid responsibility as it had failed to explain the operational difficulties that led to the cancellation.

Observing that “the unforeseen operational exigencies have not been explained”, the commission concluded that the airline was guilty of deficiency in service.

In its November 19 order, the commission said, “It is not explained as to what kind of unforeseen operational exigencies it has faced. Therefore, mere saying that, because of unforeseen operational exigencies, it has affected the travel and theflight did not take off is not sufficient”.

Why did the passenger approach the consumer commission? According to the complaint, the passenger booked a Delhi-Bengaluru flight on November 4, 2025, for travel on December 5, paying ₹7,497 for the ticket, Indian Express reported.

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The complainant asserted that the flight was cancelled without prior notice or alternative arrangements. She also claimed that the crew did not provide any assistance to help her reach her destination by another mode of transport.

The cancellation disrupted her doctor's appointment and also resulted in a financial loss of ₹50,000.

She also had to stay in Gurugram, Haryana, for two days before undertaking her return journey. The passenger said she stayed at a hotel from December 5 to December 6 and paid ₹15,269 for the accommodation.

She later booked another flight for December 7, 2025, and paid ₹48,719 for the replacement ticket.

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After incurring these losses, she approached the consumer commission seeking compensation.

Airline responds The airline claimed that the flight was cancelled on December 5, 2025, due to operational reasons and that the passengers had been informed immediately. It further alleged that the passenger had refused to travel on the alternative flight offered by the airline and that the full ticket amount had been refunded, the report added.

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The airline also argued that the circumstances leading to the cancellation were unforeseen and beyond its control.

What did the consumer commission order? The commission observed that the passenger's flight ticket showed that she had travelled on another flight on December 7, 2025. It also noted that the hotel invoice submitted by her covered accommodation expenses alone.

After examining the documents, the bench held that she was entitled to reimbursement of the additional expenses incurred because of the cancellation.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.