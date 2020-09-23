The central government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the airlines could be recommended to pay a monthly interest of 0.5% for delayed refund of the cancelled tickets amid coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the circumstances this is the maximum we can do after balancing all equities," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan in the plea seeking issuance of full refund for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 nationwide lockdown.

While both Vistara and AirAsia opposed the levy of interest stating that many of their customers prefer credit shell, country's largest airline IndiGo said it refunded the tickets for the lockdown period in full. GoAir pleaded with the apex court that many airlines were on the brink of collapse and might shut down if If the situation doesn't improve.

The government said that it is open to consider the interest rates of “any particular segment of passengers if adversely affected". The hearing of the case has been adjourned till 25 September.

Domestic carriers will have to give full refund on air tickets booked prior to lockdown for travel up to May 24 on national and international routes. This was clarified by the Centre in a fresh affidavit filed in Supreme Court on Tuesday. This is the second affidavit jointly filed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On September 9, the top court had asked the Centre to file an additional affidavit to clarify whether the credit shell and incentive scheme formulated by Centre extended just to tickets booked during lockdown or the period prior to it.

