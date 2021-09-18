Airlines can operate 85% of pre-Covid domestic flights: Aviation Ministry

“If the current date is September 20, then the fare band shall be applicable till October 4. Any booking done on September 20 for travel on or after October 5 shall not be controlled by fare bands. On the following day, that is, if the current date is September 21, then the fare band shall be in force till October 21 and for travel on or after October 6, the fare bands shall not be applicable," the ministry illustrated in its order.