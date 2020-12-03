Airlines allowed to sell 80% of flight seats

NEW DELHI: Scheduled airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 80% of an aircraft’s capacity on domestic flights, up from the 70% allowed so far , civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, in a further easing of restrictions for the sector hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic.

The measure will bring much relief to carriers, looking to increase capacity, to fly more passengers given that Christmas and New Year are around the corner.

"Domestic operations recommenced with 30K (30,000) passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020," Puri said on Twitter.

The minister's announcement on Twitter came ahead of an official statement on the same from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

"Though the ministry of civil aviation has increased the cap from 70% to 80%, we are waiting for a formal communication from MoCA (before making the announcement)," said a senior official at the country's aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), under the condition of anonymity.

The DGCA generally makes such announcements after approvals from MoCA.

Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on 25 May, after being grounded for two months during a government-backed lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, air passenger traffic has gradually picked up over the months, after the collapse of business and leisure travel due to the pandemic.

Airline bookings have risen, with daily domestic passenger count touching about 2,50,000. The numbers, however, are still way below pre-pandemic figures.

Domestic airlines carried about 5.27 million passengers in October, down 57% year-on-year, according to latest data from DGCA.

Passenger traffic is likely to increase further by December-January as people travel to meet their family and friends, a senior official at a Gurgaon-based no-frill airline said, adding that bookings for corporate and business travel however remain weak and are likely to revive only later in 2021.

"We expect the industry to return to about 80% of pre-covid capacity by December, and full capacity by March-April 2021," the official added, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, international flights to and from India remain suspended till 31 December, extending an eight-month halt on scheduled overseas flights that was to supposed end on 30 November.

However, dedicated cargo flights and those specifically allowed by the civil aviation regulator such as repatriation flights, charter flights, flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and bilateral air bubble pacts continue to operate.

