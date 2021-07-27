OPEN APP
In a relief to Delhiites from sultry weather conditions, several parts of the national capital received incessant rainfall in the morning. But along with the showers, came the problem of waterlogging and as a result traffic congestion. Airlines have requested passengers to check the status of their flights as they anticipate some delays.

Vistara tweeted an advisory reading, "TravelUpdate: Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Delhi, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!"

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction on Tuesday morning, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in many parts of Delhi and Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many places of North-west Delhi, Central Delhi, South-Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Narnaul, Kosli, Rewari, Nuh, Manesar (Haryana), Tizara, Alwar, Rajgarh, Deeeg, Nagar, Khairthal, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Lachmanngarh, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 2 hours," tweeted IMD at 5.26 am.

Sultry weather troubled the national capital with maximum temperature recorded at 33.1 degrees Celsius on Monday and 37.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday

