Home > News > India > Airlines asked to follow ticket price rules as flights start from Monday
Aviation minister Hardeep Puri said airlines would be given sufficient time and notice for restarting operations.

Airlines asked to follow ticket price rules as flights start from Monday

1 min read . 02:51 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

  • Airlines should adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares set by the ministry, the notice read
  • Airlines will be allowed to resume about a third of their operations from Monday

Union aviation ministry has asked airlines to stick to fare price guidelines issued by it when they restart booking for domestic flights from Monday, two months after total prohibition was imposed on air travel to curb the spread of coronavirus, the ministry said in a notification issued today.

"Airlines should adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by the ministry during the period of Covid-19 pandemic," the notice read. The details of the lower and upper limits were not categorically stated in the notice put out by the ministry.

Union aviation ministry also made it clear that only one third of the total domestic flights will be allowed to resume. No meals on flights will be allowed to serve, temperature checks for all passengers and full protective gear for crew, the ministry said.

The guidelines advised 'Vulnerable' persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues to avoid air travel.

Order also advises that no physical check-in counters would be allowed at the airport.

The order of resumption of the flights operation comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic in India grew by the record number on Thursday when as many as 5,609 cases were detected across the country. The total number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 112,359. Deaths stood at 3,435.

