Airlines can form their own policies on pets carriage: DGCA

NEW DELHI: In the absence of a global protocol on carriage of pets, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has clarified that airlines can form their own policies on the matter.
NEW DELHI: In the absence of a global protocol on carriage of pets, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has clarified that airlines can form their own policies on the matter.
DGCA also said that airlines are permitted to formulate their own procedures for carriage of pets or live animals in the cabin as the final responsibility of safety of flight is with the pilot-in-command of the flight.
DGCA also said that airlines are permitted to formulate their own procedures for carriage of pets or live animals in the cabin as the final responsibility of safety of flight is with the pilot-in-command of the flight.
All airlines are advised to formulate and prominently display on their website policy of carriage of pets for better understanding of passengers, the regulator added.
All airlines are advised to formulate and prominently display on their website policy of carriage of pets for better understanding of passengers, the regulator added.
Global aviation body International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has not yet issued any guidelines with regard to carriage of pets in passenger compartment while the US regulator Federal Aviation Administration has permitted its airlines to have their own respective policies for carriage of pets in cabin.
Global aviation body International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has not yet issued any guidelines with regard to carriage of pets in passenger compartment while the US regulator Federal Aviation Administration has permitted its airlines to have their own respective policies for carriage of pets in cabin.
Aviation safety regulators worldwide have not issued any specific policy for carriage of pets inside cabin and they have allowed their airlines to develop respective procedures for the same, DGCA added.
Aviation safety regulators worldwide have not issued any specific policy for carriage of pets inside cabin and they have allowed their airlines to develop respective procedures for the same, DGCA added.
Similarly, in exercise of powers conferred under rule 24C of Aircraft Rules 1937, DGCA has permitted the airlines to carry by air to, from, and within India, animals, birds, and reptiles in an aircraft subject to observance of general conditions as specified in Aeronautical Information Circular 9 of 1985, it said.
Similarly, in exercise of powers conferred under rule 24C of Aircraft Rules 1937, DGCA has permitted the airlines to carry by air to, from, and within India, animals, birds, and reptiles in an aircraft subject to observance of general conditions as specified in Aeronautical Information Circular 9 of 1985, it said.
Youngest airline Akasa Air allowed passengers to travel with pets from 1 November 2022. Passengers can carry pets weighing up to 7 kg in an aircraft cabin while the rest will be allowed in cargo. Currently, only domesticated cats and dogs are allowed as pets. Air India also allows passengers to travel with pets.
Youngest airline Akasa Air allowed passengers to travel with pets from 1 November 2022. Passengers can carry pets weighing up to 7 kg in an aircraft cabin while the rest will be allowed in cargo. Currently, only domesticated cats and dogs are allowed as pets. Air India also allows passengers to travel with pets.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.