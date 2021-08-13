Airlines can operate maximum of 72.5% pre-Covid domestic flights: Govt

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday that airlines can now operate a maximum of 72.5% of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 65% allowed as of now.
The airlines have been operating at 65% of their pre-Covid domestic flights since 5 July
Earlier the cap for airlines was between June 1 and July 5, the cap was at 50%.
The ministry issued a fresh order on Thursday, wherein it modified the July 5 order stating that "65 per cent capacity may be read as 72.5 per cent capacity".
Thursday's order also noted that the 72.5% cap will "remain in place until further order".
The government had halted the operations of domestic flights in India in March last year to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the country and in May last year decided to resume the flight services after a two-month break, initially only 33% of pre-Covid domestic services were allowed to operate.
When the government had resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year after a two-month break, the ministry had allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33% of their pre-Covid domestic services.
The cap was gradually increased to 80% by December. The 80% cap remained in place till June 1.
The May 28 decision to bring down the cap from 80 to 50 per cent from June 1 onwards was taken "in view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and the passenger load (occupancy rate) factor", the ministry had said.
*With inputs from agencies
