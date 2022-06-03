Civil aviation regulator DGCA has recently issued guidelines for airlines regarding specially-abled passengers. The ruling comes after the controversy over IndiGo denying to permit a boy to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was in a visible panic. DGCA on Friday said, if an airline feels a specially-abled passenger's health is likely to deteriorate during a flight, it must consult a doctor at the airport and take an "appropriate call" on whether boarding should be denied to the flyer or not. Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on IndiGo airline for the same.

