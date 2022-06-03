Airlines cannot refuse to fly persons with disability: DGCA issues draft rules after Indigo controversy2 min read . 08:59 PM IST
- On May 28, DGCA said that in order to avoid such situations in the future, it would revisit its own regulation
Civil aviation regulator DGCA has recently issued guidelines for airlines regarding specially-abled passengers. The ruling comes after the controversy over IndiGo denying to permit a boy to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was in a visible panic. DGCA on Friday said, if an airline feels a specially-abled passenger's health is likely to deteriorate during a flight, it must consult a doctor at the airport and take an "appropriate call" on whether boarding should be denied to the flyer or not. Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on IndiGo airline for the same.
On May 28, DGCA said that in order to avoid such situations in the future, it would revisit its own regulations, making it mandatory for airlines to take the airport doctor's written opinion on the health of a passenger before making a decision to deny boarding.
The draft rules issued by the DGCA on Friday stated: "Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability."
"However, in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor who shall categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not. After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take the appropriate call," it mentioned.
The regulator has asked the public to send in their comments about the draft rules by July 2, after which it will issue the final rules.
After the incident, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta had on May 9 expressed regret and offered to buy an electric wheelchair for the specially-abled child. Dutta had said the airline staff took the best possible decision under difficult circumstances.
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had on May 9 said on Twitter that no human being should have to go through this and he himself was investigating the Ranchi incident.
(With inputs from agencies)
