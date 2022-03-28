Airlines emitted 84,322 kilotonnes of CO2 in India between 2016-2020, says govt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Govt says airlines have taken many steps to cut CO2 emissions, including reducing the unwanted weight of aircraft, avoiding moisture or dirt accumulation and maintaining proper speed and flap management
Airlines in the country emitted around 84,322 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere between 2016 and 2020, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said in Parliament today. Commercial aviation plays an important role in emitting about two to three per cent of the global carbon emissions, the global data shows.
"From 2016 to 2020, the estimated quantum of CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions by Indian scheduled passenger airlines to or from domestic destinations is 50,854 kilotonnes and that to or from international destinations is 33,468 kilotonnes," Singh said in a reply to a written question in Rajya Sabha.
The minister also said that airlines have taken many steps to cut CO2 emissions, including reducing the unwanted weight of aircraft, avoiding moisture or dirt accumulation and maintaining proper speed and flap management. The airports have also taken a number of measures to promote renewable energy, which includes the use of solar energy to meet electricity demands, he said.
India’s carbon dioxide emissions are seen peaking between 2040 and 2045, before sliding downward, according to India’s environment secretary Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, Bloomberg reported. The pace of the post-peak decline will depend on the availability of technologies in areas including energy, industry and agriculture, Gupta told Bloomberg Television at the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. He cautioned that meeting the country’s climate targets will depend on the availability of financing.
In other news, Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai this month has announced a detailed plan to zero out carbon emissions by 2050. This ambitious target puts it two decades ahead of the country's national goal for carbon emissions.
