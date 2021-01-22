Airlines expect steady stream of vaccine cargo revenue after March-April

NEW DELHI : The aviation industry, which will play a key role in transporting billions of doses of covid-19 vaccine aboard hundreds of flights in the months ahead, expects vaccine cargo load to pick up earliest by March-April, when new vaccines hit the market and after enough vaccines are available for mass inoculation, industry officials told Mint.

So far, major airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara, GoAir and Air India have carried out a limited number of flights for transporting vaccines meant for frontline health workers and others, which haven't significantly added to their cargo revenue. However, this is likely to change in the future.

"Things are likely to change once vaccines are rolled out for mass inoculation and then the cargo revenue from vaccine transportation could actually have an impact on the financials," said a senior official with a no-frill airline, on condition of anonymity.

"There will also be an opportunity to transport the vaccines internationally in future," the official added.

Anticipating a boom in cargo in the coming months, SpiceJet has added two more wide body planes – a Boeing 767 and Airbus A330 – to its cargo fleet taking the count to 19 planes, including five widebody aircraft.

The Gurgaon-based airline has so far carried about 597 boxes of vials, with each box consisting of about 12,000 vials of vaccines to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Leh, among other cities.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, recently transported several boxes of Covaxin, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, from Hyderabad to New Delhi and Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield from Mumbai to Varanasi.

IndiGo and GoAir have also operated several flights carrying vaccines on its cargo to several Indian cities using its fleet of ATR planes and Airbus A320 planes.

A GoAir spokesperson said that the airline has transported 2,311,000 vaccine doses so far.

Reports state that IndiGo, which is the country's largest airline, is contemplating the launch of a dedicated freighter service for vaccine transportation.

“IndiGo transported a total 5,785 kg of shipments from SII and Bharat Bio-tech - vaccine vials equating to 21.60 lacs doses - between January 12, 2021 and January 19, 2021. The shipments were moved from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune to 16 locations across the country including, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Patna, Odisha, Raipur, Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, Imphal, Agartala, Chandigarh and Udaipur via 21 IndiGo flights," IndiGo said in a statement.

Spokesperson for Vistara didn't offer comments.

National carrier Air India Limited, which has already transported several thousands of doses of vaccines, is also gearing up to transport huge consignments of vaccines in the coming months, a senior official with the airline said.

"Air India is also eyeing an opportunity to transport vaccines to other countries on its wide body fleet," the official added.

About 4% of the selling price of a single dose vial of a vaccine goes towards logistics and cold chain cost, if the temperature required for storing the vaccine is 2-8 degree Celsius, said a senior executive at a vaccine manufacturer, who didn't wish to be named.

“This reduces in roughly a proportional manner if the vials have multiple doses. So only around 0.4% of the total price of a 10 dose vial and 0.2% for a 20 dose vial will be towards logistics and cold chain. However, if the cold chain requirements are more, say if the storage temperature is -20 or -70 degree Celsius, then the cost is higher because you may need special cold chain containers," he explained.

As per the directives from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) , authorised airlines can carry vaccine in dry ice in passenger cabin or cargo cabin. Passengers are not allowed on board if vaccines are transported in the cabin instead of the cargo-fold.

Airlines, however, were not required to make heavy investments to get their infrastructure ready to transport vaccines.

"The vaccines are packed in deep freeze containers. Airlines load them like any other cargo so huge investments were not needed," said another senior airline official, seeking anonymity.

As things stand, vaccine supply is expected to increase in the coming months as the government moves for mass inoculation.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India will increase its capacity to produce 100 million doses of Covishield by February-end, as Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International, has received a go-ahead to increase its Covishieldcapacity to 50-60 million doses per month.

Adding to the supply could be the availability of at least two more vaccines by April, which include Zydus Cadila’s three-dose ZyCov-D and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine from its Indian marketer Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. An authorization of Serum Institute of India's Novavax’s protein subunit vaccine by June could further boost vaccine availability.

"This has to be a concerted and structured effort with involvement of major airlines, since vaccines will need to be transported to different areas which would require different kinds of aircraft, from A320s to ATRs and even wide body planes," said Mark Martin, chief executive of aviation consultancy firm Martin Consulting LLC adding that vaccine cargo could potentially open up a new revenue stream for airlines in the absence of fast growing passenger traffic.

Leroy Leo contributed to the story.

