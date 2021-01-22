Airlines expect steady stream of vaccine cargo revenue after March-April

“This reduces in roughly a proportional manner if the vials have multiple doses. So only around 0.4% of the total price of a 10 dose vial and 0.2% for a 20 dose vial will be towards logistics and cold chain. However, if the cold chain requirements are more, say if the storage temperature is -20 or -70 degree Celsius, then the cost is higher because you may need special cold chain containers," he explained.

