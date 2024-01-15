Airlines in India carry record passengers in 2023

New Delhi: Indian airlines carried a record 152 million passengers in 2023, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed.
The air traffic recorded last year is 23% higher than the 2022 levels and more than 5% higher the pre-covid year of 2019. Air traffic has also grown over 147% in 10 years from 2013.
The sector recorded another milestone of highest monthly air traffic at 13.8 million passengers in December, 8.3% higher on year and 6% higher than the same period in the pre-covid year of 2019. The previous record was in May 2023 at 13.2 million passengers.
In passenger load factor or capacity utilization for December, Akasa Air was the highest at 93.9% as compared to 89.2% in November. Then came SpiceJet at 93.5% as compared to 90.8% in the previous month. IndiGo was at 90.7% as compared to 85.6% in November and Air India was at 88.2% in December as compared to 84.8% in November.
