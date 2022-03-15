A Parliamentary committee on Monday notified that private airlines in India are choosing not to use aerobridges for boarding and de-boarding an aircraft in order to save money and this is causing the aged people to bear the brunt as they are forced to use stairs. Noting that such carriers should be penalised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the report said, “the Committee deplores this apathetic and unreasonable attitude of the private airlines."

