This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Despite charging passengers, aerobridge facilities are not being used by private airlines to reduce operational cost and this is causing the aged people to bear the brunt as they are forced to use stairs, the committee said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A Parliamentary committee on Monday notified that private airlines in India are choosing not to use aerobridges for boarding and de-boarding an aircraft in order to save money and this is causing the aged people to bear the brunt as they are forced to use stairs. Noting that such carriers should be penalised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the report said, “the Committee deplores this apathetic and unreasonable attitude of the private airlines."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Parliamentary committee on Monday notified that private airlines in India are choosing not to use aerobridges for boarding and de-boarding an aircraft in order to save money and this is causing the aged people to bear the brunt as they are forced to use stairs. Noting that such carriers should be penalised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the report said, “the Committee deplores this apathetic and unreasonable attitude of the private airlines."
What is an aerobridge? Aerobridge is a moveable tunnel that is extended from airport building to the aircraft for boarding or deboarding passengers. Airlines have to pay a certain charge to the airport for using aerobridge facilities.
What is an aerobridge? Aerobridge is a moveable tunnel that is extended from airport building to the aircraft for boarding or deboarding passengers. Airlines have to pay a certain charge to the airport for using aerobridge facilities.
A report of Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture was tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday, wherein it said that despite having aerobridges in some of the airports, the airlines are not using them for boarding and deboarding the passengers and are instead using staircases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A report of Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture was tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday, wherein it said that despite having aerobridges in some of the airports, the airlines are not using them for boarding and deboarding the passengers and are instead using staircases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Despite charging passengers, aerobridge facilities are not being used by private airlines to reduce operational cost," it mentioned. Due to this, passengers -- especially the aged ones -- have to bear the brunt and climb the stairs of the parking stand to board an aircraft, it noted.
"Despite charging passengers, aerobridge facilities are not being used by private airlines to reduce operational cost," it mentioned. Due to this, passengers -- especially the aged ones -- have to bear the brunt and climb the stairs of the parking stand to board an aircraft, it noted.
"The committee deplores this apathetic and unreasonable attitude of the private airlines and strongly recommends that its circular on the aforesaid subject may be strictly enforced," it mentioned.
"The committee deplores this apathetic and unreasonable attitude of the private airlines and strongly recommends that its circular on the aforesaid subject may be strictly enforced," it mentioned.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had in 2018 issued a circular to all Indian airport operators stating that if an aerobridge is available for boarding and deboarding passengers, it must be used for their convenience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had in 2018 issued a circular to all Indian airport operators stating that if an aerobridge is available for boarding and deboarding passengers, it must be used for their convenience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Committee on Monday recommended that the ministry should conduct regular surprise checks to ensure compliance of their circular and "in case there is a default, the concerned private airlines should be penalised."
The Committee on Monday recommended that the ministry should conduct regular surprise checks to ensure compliance of their circular and "in case there is a default, the concerned private airlines should be penalised."