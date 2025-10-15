Airlines making Diwali brighter: Akasa Air, IndiGo, Qatar Airways offer 'discounted' flight tickets

On the occasion of Diwali several airlines have come with special discount offers on flight tickets. Akasa Air on October 15, joined IndiGo and Qatar Airways in their offering of discounted airfares. As the festive season is approaching, travel rush is increasing with family members going back to their hometown to celebrate the auspicious festival with their families.

Advertisement

Akasa Air's Diwali offer Akasa Air on Wednesday announced up to 20 percent off on flights tickets using the voucher code ‘AKASA20.’ Besides this, it is also offering 30 percent off on selected seats and 10 percent off on excess baggage. Adding to the basket of offers is, “Seat & Meal Deal from INR 699” and “Akasa Priority from INR 599.”

Also Read | Diwali stock picks 2025: 12 Muhurat trading picks by JM Financial

Advertisement

Furthermore, Akasa Air is providing special Diwali platter. From Mini paneer parathas, paneer jalebi with Basundi to Amritsari chole, the airline is providing “Diwali Special Meal” on pre-booked flights till October 31.

Also Read | SC allows sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR between Oct 18 and 21

Air India adds 166 flights for Diwali and Chhath Puja To meet the surging festive demand, Air India and Air India Express added 166 flights to and from Patna in addition to the scheduled weekly flights. As per a press release dated October 14, Air India will operate 38 additional flights in each of the following connecting cities from October 15 until November 2, 2025:

Advertisement

• Between Delhi and Patna

• Between Mumbai and Patna

• Between Bengaluru and Patna

Air India Express will also operate 26 additional flights in each of the following connecting cities from October 22 until November 3, 2025"

• Between Delhi and Patna

• Between Bengaluru and Patna

IndiGo's Diwali offer IndiGo's ongoing special offer on flight tickets is set to conclude in two days, on October 17. The special airfares are valid on one-way or round-trip bookings on travel scheduled in the coming five months.

With domestic fares starting at ₹2,390 and international fares starting at ₹8,990, globetrotters can make budget-friendly travel plans between November 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Those planning to travel during this time can book tickets at IndiGo's official website, www.goindigo.in. Flight tickets can also be booked through IndiGo mobile app (Android or iOS) or IndiGo 6ESkai or via IndiGo WhatsApp number +917065145858 or through select Travel Partners’ website or mobile app.

During the same offer period, IndiGo is also offering 35 percent discount on hotel bookings, available on goindigo.in. To avail the offer, travel enthusiasts need to use the voucher code HOTEL35.

Qatar Airways Qatar Airways also announced Diwali offer on flight tickets from 13 cities in India to America, Africa and Europe. Travellers can avail up to 25 percent discount for travel scheduled before March 31, 2026, by booking flight tickets before October 23 deadline.

Advertisement

Marking the festival of lights, SpiceJet introduced special daily non-stop Diwali flights connecting several Tier 1 cities with Ayodhya. On the auspicious festival of Diwali, devotees and tourists from Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad will be able to visit Shri Ram Temple.