Airlines’ on-time performance is missing a critical link: CAPA India

A critical link is missing between the on-time performance of airlines and necessary maintenance support of aircraft, aviation consultancy firm CAPA India has said at a recent webinar on airline maintenance and engineering.
“High aircraft utilisation targets that are built into the network and schedule require the support of effective maintenance. If not well-managed then schedule integrity can be impacted," CAPA India has said.
Indian airlines need to work strategically with third party Indian maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MROs) to ensure availability of “mature" maintenance capability in the country to deliver cost and efficiency benefits, CAPA India said.
“Airlines must carefully compare OEM maintenance contracts with independent contracts. Independent contracts provide flexibility and competition," it said. The quality of maintenance is also crucial as it has an impact on the residual values and even the cost of return condition checks, structural maintenance and engine shop visits.
“CFOs need to bring a financial lens to complement the technical perspective – to ensure asset values are protected and costs minimised," CAPA India said.
Maintenance procurement requires specialist skills as it can save maintenance costs by 2-3% and airlines should not overlook maintenance planning with respect to people, resources, infrastructure, regulation, compliance, inventory levels, and warranties.
Since the 1990s, Indian carriers have experienced a significant negative impact due to poor maintenance practices, to the extent of contributing to airline failures, CAPA said, adding that the true cost of maintenance represents one of the highest cost items for Indian carriers, ranging from 10-20% of total costs, with the median at 15%. True cost includes provision for lease returns, maintenance reserves, stores and spares, amortisation on heavy checks.
Airline can also incur significant costs related to passenger compensation and re-accommodation if technical issues lead to flight delays and cancellations that could have been avoided. Not to mention the negative impact on customer experience and reputation.
During FY16-FY20, the three largest Indian MROs, AIESL, AirWorks and GMRAeroTechnic almost doubled their revenue but captured only around 16% of the total maintenance spend outsourced by Indian carriers. The vast majority of business still went to foreign MROs.
