Airlines owe Airports Authority over 2,500 crore in dues

NEW DELHI: Major scheduled airlines owe the Airports Authority of India (AAI) over ₹2,500 crore in dues, with national carrier Air India Limited alone accounting for ₹2,218 crore of the total outstanding, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written response to a question by parliamentarian Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Puri said several domestic airlines owe dues to state-owned airports operator - SpiceJet Limited ( ₹158.09 crore), IndiGo ( ₹11.11 crore), Alliance Air ( ₹106.28 crore), GoAir ( ₹ 50.26 crore), Air India Express ( ₹2.73 crore), Vistara ( ₹0.67 crore), AirAsia India ( ₹0.27 crore), Heritage Aviation Private Limited ( ₹0.04 crore), Pawan Hans Limited ( ₹1.94 crore), Turbo Mega Airways ( ₹0.11 crore) and Godhawat Enterprises ( ₹0.33 crore).

"AAI follows up with the airlines regularly for recovery of dues as per their Credit Policy," Puri said. "Charging penal interests, encashment of security deposits along with resorting to legal courses are other measures available with AAI," he added.

As things stand, the dues have remained unpaid even as AAI is going ahead with plans to raise ₹2,100 crore from banks for its capital expenditure requirements in 2021-22.

"Airlines typically clear their dues in a few months' time. But, due to the ongoing pandemic, airlines financials have been weakened, which has resulted in dues piling up," said a senior AAI official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "However, none of the major airlines are expected to default on their payment dues."

Meanwhile, AAI has approved the Adani Group's share transfer proposal for the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from GVK Airports Holding, making the Adani Group's airport arm the largest shareholder in MIAL.

"AAI had in January given no objection to the proposal," the official said, adding that the name of the airport will remain unchanged under the new owners.

Industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprise had in September entered a definitive pact to buy the debt of GVK Airport Developers Ltd, against which a 50.5% stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) had been pledged. The Adani Group had said it will also buy the combined 23.5% stake held by Airport Co. of South Africa and South Africa’s Bidvest group in MIAL.

