Airlines reject 33% cut in international slots at Mumbai airport T2 from Oct 25: Report

The face-off between Mumbai airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and airlines has intensified, with carriers rejecting the proposed temporary reduction of international departure slots at Terminal 2 (T2) from October 25, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

MIAL, controlled of Adani Group, has proposed temporarily discontinuing 265 of 770 weekly international departure slots at T2, representing a 33% reduction. The move is linked to the planned redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1), which is currently used for domestic operations.

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According to PTI, MIAL has communicated the proposed reduction to 46 airlines operating international services from T2. The vacated capacity will be used to accommodate domestic traffic as T1 is closed for redevelopment.

Airlines reject proposed slot reduction Airlines have formally rejected the proposed reduction, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources familiar with their response to MIAL's communication.

The carriers have said they support the refurbishment and redevelopment of T1 but argued that this should not be treated as consent to flight cancellations or a reduction in T2 operations.

Airlines have also raised concerns over the lack of what they consider meaningful consultation on the proposed 33% reduction, its operational implications and the specific flights that could be affected.

Winter schedule already approved The timing of the proposed reduction is a major concern for airlines.

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According to CNBC-TV18, airlines have pointed out that the winter schedule was approved in June 2026, and carriers have already planned their networks, aircraft deployment and passenger commitments accordingly.

They have argued that any reduction in approved capacity should follow a transparent consultation and coordination process because of its potential impact on flight schedules, aircraft deployment and passengers.

The airlines have also said they have not consented to the proposed slot cancellations and that the reduction should not be imposed unilaterally.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport launches International operations

IndiGo, Air India face biggest cuts MIAL's proposed schedule would require IndiGo to temporarily discontinue 74 weekly international departure slots from Mumbai, while Air India would face a reduction of 33 weekly slots.

PTI reported that IndiGo currently operates 224 weekly international flights from Mumbai, while Air India operates 100.

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Other airlines facing reductions include: Akasa Air - 11 weekly international flights; Air India Express - 7; SpiceJet - 5; Etihad Airways - 10; Emirates - 10.

Etihad and Emirates currently operate 28 weekly services each from Mumbai.

Why is Mumbai airport cutting international slots? MIAL has said the reduction is part of the transition linked to the redevelopment of T1.

According to CNBC-TV18, the airport operator has given airlines until October 6 to identify the specific slots they want to temporarily discontinue. If airlines do not respond, MIAL has said it will determine the slots itself.

MIAL plans to begin reallocating the vacated T2 infrastructure from October 26, including check-in counters, baggage belts, boarding gates and operational office space, to scheduled domestic operators.

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The objective is to facilitate the movement of around 5 million passengers a year from T1 to T2.

Airlines seek Civil Aviation Ministry intervention With MIAL proceeding with the T1 redevelopment plan and the proposed T2 flight reductions, airlines are seeking intervention from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The airlines want a detailed stakeholder meeting on the T1 redevelopment plan and have asked the government to ensure that operational measures are not implemented unilaterally without airline agreement.

They have also raised concerns about the impact on passengers, particularly where bookings may already have been made for flights included in the approved winter schedule.

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