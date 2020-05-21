New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry on Thursday detailed the guidelines passengers, airlines, airport operators and other agencies need to follow to ensure safe air travel as airlines resume operations from 25 May, two months after they were suspended to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Mint takes a look at the norms to see who all should avoid flying for now.

Containment zone residents

Those who have tested positive for coronavirus are not allowed to fly for sure. This restriction also covers residents of containment zones. Passengers are expected to certify their status of health through the Aarogya Setu application or sign a self-declaration form. Air travel by a person who is not eligible will attract penalty, according to the detailed guidelines issued by the ministry.

Respiratory distress

Passengers also have to certify they are not suffering from fever, cough or any respiratory distress. They should also confirm that they are not flying during a period of quarantine. Passengers also have to assure the authorities that in case of any of these symptoms, they will reach out to health authorities.

Covid infection in immediate past

People who have recovered from covid-19 may have to wait for some time before they start traveling by air. Passengers have to confirm to the authorities at the airport that they have not tested positive for covid-19 in the last two months, said the guidelines.

Besides certifying that the passenger conforms to eligibility norms, they have to make an undertaking that they will follow the health advisories issued by the destination state. Passengers also have to make their contact details available to the airlines whenever required by them.

