NEW DELHI : A number of airlines have started accepting bookings from passengers for domestic flights from June onwards, according to a PTI report quoting sources. Under the lockdown 4.0 guidelines, all commercial flight operations are suspended in India till May 31.

Sources at IndiGo and Vistara said they were taking bookings for domestic flights. When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson, in a statement, said," Our international bookings are closed till June 15."

There was no official comments from IndiGo, Vistara and GoAir on commencement of bookings. Commercial flights have been suspended since March 25 when the country-wide lockdown began to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Air India had said that it will resume domestic flights only after a directive comes in from the Union government. The airline had also urged people to follow Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India's Twitter handles and respective websites for official announcement regarding resumption of commercial services.

On Monday, Air Passengers Association of India (APAI) National President Sudhakara Reddy had flagged about some airlines' commencing bookings.

"We understand 6E (IndiGo), SpiceJet, GoAir hv started taking bookings for international flights, imagining that flights will operate from 1st June. Pl don't fall for it. Ur money will become a credit shell, instead keep it safe at home," he claimed in a tweet.

Soon after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 31, aviation regulator DGCA on Sunday said all scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended till May 31 midnight.

"Foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to or from India or domestic, respectively, in due course," it added.

After airlines did not refund customers in cash in the initial phase of the lockdown for the cancelled flights, the civil aviation ministry had asked domestic carriers to give full refund to customers seeking cancellation of tickets booked during that period.

The advisory was issued after several people complained on social media about their ordeal with domestic airlines which decided not to give refund in cash for cancelled flights due to the lockdown and instead issued credit shell for future travel.

The ministry had said any ticket booked between the lockdown period of March 25 to May 3 is entitled to get full refund without any cancellation charges. There has been no advisory since then.

