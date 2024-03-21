Airlines to deploy more capacity this summer
DGCA approves 24,275 weekly domestic departures for 14 air operators in the summer season, showing a nearly 6% increase from the previous year, with IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara leading in approved flights.
New Delhi: In a sign of sustained momentum in international travel, the Indian civil aviation regulator has approved 1,922 international weekly flight departures for Indian airlines in the upcoming summer season, registering a 5.1% growth on year.
