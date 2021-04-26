Airlines, travel websites and transporters are deploying their resources to move oxygen across the country as hospitals struggled to treat covid-19 patients because of an acute shortage.

Singapore-based Temasek has partnered with Air India Ltd and Amazon to airlift oxygen concentrators, non-invasive BiPAP ventilator machines and other essential medical supplies to local communities in urgent need.

Temasek Foundation has also partnered with companies such as ACT Grants, Bajaj Group, Abhay Firodia Group, Star Agriwarehousing and Collateral Management Ltd, Thermax Ltd and Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response to supply essentials to various hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

SpiceJet Ltd recently airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong for emergency use and distribution across the country.

“We have transported a record 88,802 kg of covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million covid vaccines between 12 January and 12 April, and our efforts will only grow stronger from here," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet.

Singh added that SpiceJet is looking at bringing more than 10,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the coming days from across the world.

National carrier Air India will also carry out long-haul flights to the US to bring around 10,000 oxygen concentrators for private entities in the coming weeks.

“Air India will be flying in oxygen concentrators in large volumes from some destinations in the US to India very soon," a spokesperson of the airline said, adding that the airline is prepared to carry out more such long-haul flights in future for such assignments.

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip is in talks with German and UK-based suppliers to import oxygen concentrators into India, chief executive and co-founder Nishant Pitti said.

The company has imported about 350 units of oxygen concentrators from China for distribution, Pitti added.

As many as 352,991 more people tested positive for covid-19 in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning. The number of fatalities in India is reaching a record high, too, with 2,812 more people succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours. With this, the death toll has reached 195,123.

Due to the surging number, there’s a shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the country.

