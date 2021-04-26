Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Airlines, travel portals put logistics expertise to work to ease oxygen crisis

Airlines, travel portals put logistics expertise to work to ease oxygen crisis

Premium
Apart from commercial airlines, the IAF has also deployed its cargo aircraft to ferry oxygen tankers to covid-19 hotspots.pti
2 min read . 26 Apr 2021 Rhik Kundu

Airlines, travel websites and transporters are deploying their resources to move oxygen across the country as hospitals struggled to treat covid-19 patients because of an acute shortage

Airlines, travel websites and transporters are deploying their resources to move oxygen across the country as hospitals struggled to treat covid-19 patients because of an acute shortage.

Airlines, travel websites and transporters are deploying their resources to move oxygen across the country as hospitals struggled to treat covid-19 patients because of an acute shortage.

Singapore-based Temasek has partnered with Air India Ltd and Amazon to airlift oxygen concentrators, non-invasive BiPAP ventilator machines and other essential medical supplies to local communities in urgent need.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Singapore-based Temasek has partnered with Air India Ltd and Amazon to airlift oxygen concentrators, non-invasive BiPAP ventilator machines and other essential medical supplies to local communities in urgent need.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Temasek Foundation has also partnered with companies such as ACT Grants, Bajaj Group, Abhay Firodia Group, Star Agriwarehousing and Collateral Management Ltd, Thermax Ltd and Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response to supply essentials to various hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

SpiceJet Ltd recently airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong for emergency use and distribution across the country.

“We have transported a record 88,802 kg of covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million covid vaccines between 12 January and 12 April, and our efforts will only grow stronger from here," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet.

Singh added that SpiceJet is looking at bringing more than 10,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the coming days from across the world.

National carrier Air India will also carry out long-haul flights to the US to bring around 10,000 oxygen concentrators for private entities in the coming weeks.

“Air India will be flying in oxygen concentrators in large volumes from some destinations in the US to India very soon," a spokesperson of the airline said, adding that the airline is prepared to carry out more such long-haul flights in future for such assignments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

EC in the dock over covid’s 2nd flare-up

2 min read . 26 Apr 2021
Premium

US to export up to 60 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses: White House official

1 min read . 26 Apr 2021
Premium

Delhi govt to provide free of cost covid-19 vaccines to all adults: Kejriwal

3 min read . 26 Apr 2021
Premium

Armed forces recall retired medical staff to work to battle COVID-19 pandemic

3 min read . 26 Apr 2021

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip is in talks with German and UK-based suppliers to import oxygen concentrators into India, chief executive and co-founder Nishant Pitti said.

The company has imported about 350 units of oxygen concentrators from China for distribution, Pitti added.

As many as 352,991 more people tested positive for covid-19 in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning. The number of fatalities in India is reaching a record high, too, with 2,812 more people succumbing to the disease in the past 24 hours. With this, the death toll has reached 195,123.

Due to the surging number, there’s a shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.