Airlines may not increase capacity to 60% anytime soon as demand remains muted

NEW DELHI : Despite air passenger traffic having picked up since May, bookings are not strong enough for most airlines to utilize up to 60% of their capacity immediately, as allowed by the government, airline officials told Mint.

Most airlines are hoping to gradually increase capacity to 60% of pre-covid 19 times only by Diwali, in November, hoping for demand to pick up by then. The government had earlier this month allowed airlines to sell seats up to 60% of an aircraft’s capacity on domestic flights.

"Certainly, there has been a gradual increase in demand since May, but is it enough to deploy 60% of pre covid-19 capacity right away. I would say no," said a senior official with a no-frills carrier, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"We are hoping for demand to pick up during the festive season. We can deploy more capacity then," the official added.

Indian carriers reported a 25% growth in domestic passenger traffic in August, compared to July, though it plunged 77% from the year-ago period because of covid-19 disruptions, rating agency Icra said in a report on Monday.

Passenger load factor (PLF), or the number of seats filled in an aircraft, improved to about 63% in August for domestic airlines, from about 55% in July, according to the Icra report. However, this is a far cry from the 80-90% load factor operated by airlines during the same period of the previous year.

According to the latest data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passenger traffic in July grew to 2.1 million, just slightly better than 1.98 million passengers that Indian aviation industry carried in June. Year over year, passenger traffic in July fell 82.3% compared to the previous year when the industry saw a traffic of 11.9 million passengers.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, is also betting big on the festive season to revive passenger demand following an increase in flight bookings as states ease travel restrictions.

The airline is seeing its PLF reach close to 70%, which is a gradual improvement from 55%, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, president and chief operating officer of the airline, told Mint last week.

However, people are still avoiding advanced ticket bookings he said adding that most bookings currently are made a few days before the travel date, as many are still wary of the frequently changing travel restrictions imposed by states.

Most airlines are currently operating at 35-40% of their pre-covid capacity. Both IndiGo and SpiceJet are currently operating at about 40% of their pre-covid capacity, according to spokespersons of the airlines.

"We are operating at about 40% capacity at present with a view to increasing to 60% in coming weeks, subject to airport readiness, demand and commercial viability, etc," a Vistara spokesperson said.

Air India is gradually scaling up its operations, and the airline is operating about 210 flights per day, said an Air India spokesperson.

Spokespersons of AirAsia India and GoAir didn't offer comments.

Sustained increase in demand, beyond the festive season spike, to 60-70% of pre covid-19 levels will be possible only when quarantine rules are eased and fear of the virus reduces in the minds of people, said Sanjiv Kapoor, former chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara, and former chief operating officer at SpiceJet.

"I also personally feel any airline in India that guarantees middle seats blocked, like what Delta Airlines and Southwest in the US are doing, for say a ₹500 premium on fares for all passengers, may do very well. What is lost in LF (Load factor by capping loads at 66%), may be more than made up by higher demand for those airlines from those who would prefer the middle seat to be empty, and higher resulting overall yield," Kapoor added.

