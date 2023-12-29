In an unusual sight for pedestrians and motorists, a scrapped aeroplane got stuck in the middle of the road in Bihar's Motihari on Friday. The scrapped plane was being transported by a trailer truck to Assam from Mumbai.

The truck got stuck in the middle of the road under the Piprakothi bridge. The unusual situation led to massive traffic snarls.

Also Read: Nepal plane crash, that killed 5 Indians, caused by ‘pilots mistakenly cutting power': Report

According to police, the lorry driver misjudged the height of the overbridge.

“Prima facie, it appears that the driver of the vehicle misjudged the underneath height of the overbridge vis-a-vis the height of the consignment being carried on the vehicle, and as a result, it got stuck beneath the overbridge," Piprakothi’s station house officer Manoj Kumar told Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Plane with over 276 Indians departs France amid human trafficking probe. Know more

Although the incident caused a long traffic snarl on NH 27, the truck and its load were safely taken out and it continued the journey to Assam, according to the report.

Also Read: Vistara airline diverts multiple Delhi-bound flights citing bad weather conditions

However, according to eyewitnesses, the plane remained stuck under the bridge for more than an hour. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows a long stretch of road blocked by vehicles.

Also Read: Flights delayed or cancelled? Read guidelines for compensation to air passengers here

“It was around 9 am when police reached the spot. The vehicle was extricated by deflating the tires of the lorry," an eyewitness told HT.

A similar incident happened in Andhra Pradesh in November when a scrap aeroplane got stuck on the underpass of a road in Bapatla district. The aeroplane was being transferred to Hyderabad.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!