With crowding continuing at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed all airlines to deploy additional staff at the airports. Besides, the ministry has also ordered airlines to keep updating their social media handles regarding waiting time and delays of flights and additional staff at check-in counters.
According to the order copy, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has found that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers.
Further, the order read that Scheduled airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports.
Besides the above, airlines are requested to place Real-Time Data on their Social Media feeds regarding waiting time at respective Airports' entry gates, the order reads.
Separately, airlines have asked passengers to reach airports early, do web check-in and carry only one piece of hand baggage for faster movement, amid rising air traffic. The country's largest airlines IndiGo and Air India have asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures.
At Delhi airport, also the country's largest, many passengers continued to complain about long waiting hours even as authorities have put in place measures to reduce congestion.
In a statement, IndiGo said it is working closely with the regulatory bodies and airport operators to ease the congestion across airports in the country.
Meanwhile, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture will be holding a meeting with DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar where the issue of congestion will also be discussed on 15 December (Thursday). The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.
Authorities have put in place an action plan, including reducing the number of flights during peak hours, to deal with the situation. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also inspected the arrangements at the Delhi airport on Monday.
Domestic air traffic is on the rise and airlines carried more than 4.18 lakh people on 12 December, as per official data.
In a tweet, Air India advised passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to departure of domestic flights and 4 hours for international flights.
Amid congestion, Vistara is asking its passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to domestic as well as international flights.
Delhi airport is experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual, as per the advisory tweeted by IndiGo.
"Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures and to carry only 1 piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check. Please ensure that you complete your web check-in for added convenience," it said.
About Delhi airport, SpiceJet said due to high footfalls, check-in and boarding are expected to take much longer than usual.
Regarding Mumbai airport, SpiceJet has advised passengers for domestic flights to reach "2.5 hours prior to flight departure time and 3.5 hours prior for international travel".
