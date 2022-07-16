Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP

'Airport Jaisa Station': See glimpses of this newly-renovated Madhya Pradesh Railway Station

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 02:32 PM IST Livemint

  • You might mistake these pictures as shots from an airport, but these are glimpses of the newly-renovated Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh. The Ministry of Railways shared the pictures saying ‘Airport Jaisa Station’ is a glaring testimony of New India. 

1/5Glimpses of the newly-renovated Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh
<
2/5Glimpses of the newly-renovated Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh
<
3/5Glimpses of the newly-renovated Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh
<
4/5Glimpses of the newly-renovated Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh
<
5/5Glimpses of the newly-renovated Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh
<