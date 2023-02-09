Airport land may fuel real estate growth
The Centre had initiated a proposal in 2017 for amending the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Act, 1994, for liberalising land-use at airports owned by AAI as mentioned in the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016.
New Delhi: Smaller towns and cities across the country could see a boom in property investments with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) working on a plan to offer land for development around some 50 airports.
