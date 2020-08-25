Airport privatization row between Centre, Kerala govt escalates

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday requesting him to reconsider the decision to hand over the airport to the private player as the state has enough experience to manage airports efficiently. The state had on Friday filed an application in Kerala high court seeking a stay on all further proceedings based on the Centre’s order. Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday that the award to AEL will be subject to the outcome of this petition.